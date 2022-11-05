It seems as though the political races have been reduced to a team sport. We hear frequent reports about polling results, which are someone’s idea of intelligent questioning and statistical analysis. Yet polls are often incorrect forecasts. When the actual election results are quite different, people may feel doubt or anger; or worse, they may not vote in the first place if their preferred candidate is apparently in the lead.
Candidate issues lately include claims of paying for abortions, or for tweeting hate-filled comments. Of course, hypocrisy and encouraging violence must be called out; that behavior is about character and morals and the latter can have real consequences.
But can we instead focus on the candidates’ beliefs about the most important longer-term issues affecting their constituents? What help do people need right now?
This country will be in even worse trouble if we don’t get serious about defining our problems, developing solutions and electing candidates to perform a job, not to just go along with the team.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg