As a career employee of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 35 years rules prohibited me from participating in politics while employed. During that time I only missed voting in one primary election, yet during that time I always voted for the person I viewed as most qualified and most likely to support the issues in which I believed.
I have now been retired for 19 years but have never been active in politics. However, when Katie Evans asked me to be part of her kitchen cabinet for election to be the representative in the General Assembly 85th Legislative District I couldn’t refuse, knowing the qualities Katie would bring to this job.
I first met Katie when we were both members of the Board of the Public Library for Union County. She brought knowledge, enthusiasm and a great work ethic to everything the Board was working on to support the library. I know she would bring those same qualities as our representative in the 85th Legislative District.
I have no doubt that Katie will receive the necessary write-in votes necessary to run against David Rowe in November based on the phone calls I have made to prospective voters. I would encourage everyone to vote for Katie in the primary and again in the general election this Nov. 3.
Sally Kobus,
Lewisburg