In a speech on Constitution Day, President Trump called the efforts of educators to help their students learn more about the injustices endured by Black Americans and other marginalized groups, “left wing indoctrination.” To counter these efforts he suggests that the American people, “clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms” which “make students ashamed of their own history.” Instead, he supports the development of a “pro-American curriculum” that “celebrates the truth [emphasis added] about our nation’s great history.”
What the president fails to understand is that teaching students about injustice is necessary if we wish to live up to the promise that we are a nation “with liberty and justice for all.” Writing as part of the New York Times 1619 Project, Nicole Hannah-Jones explains the importance of Black resistance and protest as a way of forcing America to live up to its founding ideals. “Without the idealist, strenuous and patriotic efforts of Black Americans,” writes Hannah-Jones, “our democracy would most likely look very different — it might not be a democracy at all.”
Why should our students be denied knowledge of the important contribution of Black Americans to our democracy? And why should this knowledge be excluded from the “truth” of our nation’s history?
President Trump, the nation doesn’t need a phony “pro-American curriculum.” What we need is a sober assessment of ongoing racial and ethnic discrimination and support for efforts by groups like Black Lives Matter to get America to live up to its own promises.
Abe Feuerstein,
Lewisburg