It’s understandable. Everyone hates the fact that shootings take place. But the recent article where Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing imposing yet another law on regular, law-abiding folks is upsetting, and in my opinion wrong.
As I understand it, this proposed law would make it a crime if a firearm is stolen and the theft is not reported. So let’s say a widow or widower (or anyone) has a gun stolen, unbeknownst to them, by some shifty worker, or even a relative, who sells it on the street only to be used some time later in a shooting. Would, under the proposed law, the widow or widower (or former owner) now be liable?
If not, why even propose the law anyway? If so, this is so wrong. If my car is involved in an accident before I have reported it stolen, I am not liable for whatever damage or carnage the thug might have caused. And I ask, to what extent is reporting the theft of a weapon going to move things up on the priority list of police investigations?
Some changes may be in order, but this isn’t the right one.
Patrick Thomas,
Lewisburg