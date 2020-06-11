For the past three months, we have battled our way through the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. By staying home, following social distancing guidelines and wearing facial masks, we have, by all estimates, reduced the number of people who could have become ill or died as a result of this dangerous virus.
Following the recommendations of health experts, we are now beginning to emerge from this once-in-a-century health crisis. But just as some aspects of life begin to return to normal, a legislative challenge to Gov. Tom Wolf’s authority during our current state of emergency threatens to throw a number of factors necessary for full recovery into disarray.
Saying that it’s time to end the lockdowns and open all businesses, members of the state House and Senate voted on Tuesday to adopt a resolution to end the governor’s state of emergency orders and restrictions. Wolf said Wednesday he has no intention to abide by the resolution, so Republican leaders in the Senate filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court.
We don’t need any of this while we remain in the midst of a worldwide health crisis.
The governor said Wednesday that ending the emergency order would interfere with a variety of moves he and members of his administration have taken in response to the pandemic, and he insisted that ending the emergency would not terminate the state’s phased strategy for reopening businesses, which is spelled out in orders issued by the state Secretary of Health.
Initiatives that could be stalled if the state of emergency ends include a moratorium on home evictions, a pause on work-search requirements and one-week waiting period for people to collect unemployment, license renewal and training requirement pauses for health care and child care workers and utility assistance for people struggling to pay their water and electric bills.
The governor first issued a 90-day emergency order in response to the virus on March 6 and renewed it on June 3. By voting in favor of the resolution, a majority of state lawmakers are stating that Chapter 73, Subchapter A, a state law adopted in 1978 that spells out the powers granted to the governor during disaster emergencies, provides a means for Legislature to end a state of emergency at any time by adopting a “concurrent resolution.”
The courts will now sort this out.
Lawmakers, including state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Columbia County, also are suggesting that the Legislature start fresh with a new bill that would amend the state Constitution to limit the length of time that a governor can unilaterally rule over a state of emergency to 30 days before the legislative branch is brought into the decision-making process.
According to data gathered by the National Conference of State Legislatures, other states are currently considering similar measures. Proposals now pending in North Carolina and South Carolina would limit an initial state of emergency order to 14 and 15 days, respectively, and Delaware and Illinois are considering 30-day limits on emergency orders before legislators decide if they should continue.
If Pennsylvania lawmakers want to add limits to the governor’s emergency authority, a constitutional amendment appears to be a better choice. The process allows for a full range of deliberation and debate, bills must be passed in two separate legislative sessions, and the best part — voters have the final say, all of which, hopefully, would occur long after the coronavirus pandemic and the state of emergency it has created have ended.