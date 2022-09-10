I agree with Mr. Prentiss (Letter to the Editor, Sept. 3) that we need to find some grownups, but I guess we disagree on the definition.
For me, the inability to carry on a reasoned argument, and as with the George Wills column that I originally complained about, I can’t respond to Mr. Prentiss’ arguments because he cheats in making them! I never once “praised Marxism!” Since this delusion of Mr. Prentiss’ is the entire basis for his attack I have nothing to defend. Just uncomfortably watching some stranger jabbing at the air next to me, out in public.
Also, as it happens, China? The original topic of Will’s column? I practice Chinese medicine, so I’m indebted to Chinese scholarship, culture and history. However, the branch I practice, pre-Communist, Classical Chinese medicine ... ? That would get me put on watch lists inside the People’s Republic of China for being a counter-revolutionary.
The lesson? Don’t try to put words in the mouth of a word flogger — it just gives him more to beat you with. And read more carefully — I didn’t say George Will watched Trump steal kids’ lunch money, I said Trump stole Will’s lunch money. I’m happy to defend what I actually say, but there’s no point even trying to defend against twisted fact attacks.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg