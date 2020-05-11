There is a measure of relief as Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties join 20 other counties in the northcentral region of the state in the first move from the red to yellow phase in the economic reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. Another 13 will join the opening next week Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday, spreading across the western portion of the state.
Yellow clearly means we must proceed cautiously as we reopen some businesses and begin to head toward a greater sense of normalcy.
The governor moved 24 counties from the “red phase,” in which most businesses are closed and people are expected to follow a stay-at-home order, to the “yellow phase,” in which nonessential businesses are allowed to reopen under safety guidelines.
We are peeking out from under cover, following Gov. Wolf’s order. For those who have been confined to their homes — except for trips to the store for essentials or to step outside — the new status will seem like freedom, like the crisis is over.
While it is subsiding in Pennsylvania, especially in the three dozen counties opened or about to, the crisis is not over. There are still restrictions in the yellow phase. Customers still must wear masks in stores. People are expected to continue to maintain social distance.
The state began imposing the shutdown in mid-March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. That included closing schools and prohibiting most non-essential businesses from operating, other than work that can be completed remotely by workers at home.
State officials are hoping people who’ve been working remotely from home will keep doing so.
The public must maintain social distancing and hygiene standards that helped curb the spread of the virus, said Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu. He said businesses that are reopening should be cautious and consider how to screen employees, develop distancing measures, stagger lunch breaks and avoid close-quarters gatherings.
Wolf implores employers should make their workplace as safe as possible.
“Every human-to-human contact is a chance for the virus to spread, so more contacts mean a higher likelihood of an outbreak,” he said.
That’s why we have to be cautious, so that this yellow does not, like a yellow traffic light, mean red will soon follow.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s Editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Danville News Editor Joe Sylvester.