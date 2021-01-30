The value and reach of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has never been greater despite limits on some of its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the YMCA held its annual meeting. Traditionally, the event is a large, tear-filled, back-slapping, hand-shaking gathering. Nothing has returned to traditional yet, so officials reverted to a Zoom call attended by several dozen Valley residents.
Outgoing board president Norm Jones touted the organization’s community outreach, including many of the old standbys, but also some pandemic-related help. Jones called them “miraculous deeds.” He is spot on with that assessment.
According to Jones:
The Milton branch served 56,000 Grab and Go meals to 1,500 children in Milton, Shikellamy, Warrior Run and Lewisburg schools, who were displaced when schools were shut down.
The YMCA took on 1-on-1 school support in Milton, Sunbury and Lewisburg for students adjusting to online courses in the pandemic. For parents who had to work even when the economy stalled last spring, the organization offered child care to essential workers.
The Sunbury YMCA was able to pull off its 17th annual coat giveaway. In November, it donated more than 1,400 coats.
More than two dozen volunteers from the Mifflinburg branch sewed 2,000 free face masks over three days, all of which were given to the public.
“That is all possible when your heart and your soul are in the mission of the YMCA,” Jones said.
We cannot thank the volunteers and employees who drive these initiatives. They often go unnoticed, or prefer to work in the shadows and avoid the praise.
Leading the way has been the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s CEO, Bonnie McDowell, who was honored for 25 years of service.
Her message is one that we all could learn something from, a charge to be better and help each other.
“‘What can I do to help?’ That’s what I heard from our staff,” McDowell said. “We did what we could and we were there for each other. The next year isn’t going to be easy. It will be trying but we will get through it together.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.