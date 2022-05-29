‘I’ll blow ya’ ta’ smithereens!” Yosemite Sam always said in a fit of anger. Sam never followed through with his threat and usually fired into the sky, but here in the United States we’ve been exposed to real-life situations where Sam’s threat has been carried out many times and there are many deaths to show for it. We laughed at Sam, but today’s assault weapons have murdered many people over many years and it’s never been funny!
However, many think the U.S. Congress can be looked at as a group of cartoon characters who are afraid to act because they don’t have the courage or the desire to enact reasonable legislation. Why? Because the National Rifle Association (NRA) might get upset and stop funding their reelection despite the fact that a majority of Americans favor strong background checks and the banning of assault weapons.
President Bill Clinton banned assault weapons and the ban lasted 10 years until Congress refused to continue it. Guess what? A major increase of murders from assault weapons followed and the screams of “my Second Amendment rights” increased as well.
This Old Codger wonders where it’s going to stop? Can I own a tank or a bazooka or a short-range missle? How about a drone with machine guns mounted on its wings just in case a neighbor starts throwing grenades in my yard? And maybe I need a flame thrower?
Currently it’s estimated that there are 400 million guns in the United States which is more than any other country. We have more guns than people! We also have more mass shootings than any other country! Where’s the sanity that includes strong background checks and a ban on assault weapons? If you really think your assault weapon is a valuable part of your life, why not join the Army or go to Ukraine to help in their struggle?
Most of the gun owners and hunters I know are reasonable people who agree with strong background checks and banning assault weapons, so I’m thinking this rests on the shoulders of Congress to get this started immediately and pass the bills on background checks and banning assault weapons.
I’m tired of the constant drone of “thoughts and prayers” with no follow-up action.
Staying status quo implies that they really are cartoon characters who are only thinking of the NRA funding their reelection. Let’s follow up with Congressional action! I think even Yosemite Sam would agree.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.