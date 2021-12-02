The holidays are a time of joy and celebration, but they also can be highly stressful for people who face challenges with financial or medical issues, food insecurity or housing.
So it was helpful and reassuring that Sara Goulet, a special advisor to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), stood before cameras at a press briefing in Harrisburg this week to outline programs that may provide assistance to those in need, not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.
“It is important for Pennsylvanians who may be experiencing hard times to know that they are not alone and help is available through a variety of state and federal resources,” Meg Snead, acting secretary for the state Department of Human Services, wrote in a statement. “DHS is here to help, and I urge anyone who needs it to contact us and find out if they are eligible for heating assistance, food assistance, rental and utility payment assistance and much more.”
Goulet noted during her briefing that DHS partners at the United Way of Pennsylvania report that housing, utilities and food are among the top five needs of those who reach out for assistance. Other top needs are mental health resources and help with employment and employment-related expenses.
She then outlined some of the resources available to help, including:
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which assists renters and homeowners by helping eligible people and their families with low incomes pay their heating bills. The LIHEAP season has been extended this year to cover expenses from Oct. 18 through May 6. More information is available online at: dhs.pa.gov/Services/Assistance/Pages/LIHEAP.aspx
Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) helps eligible tenants receive up to 18 months of assistance for overdue or future rental and utility payments. More information is available online at: dhs.pa.gov/erap
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) formerly known as food stamps, provides money to eligible residents each month for groceries.
Medical Assistance and the Children’s Health Insurance Program helps residents access quality affordable health coverage.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) is a cash assistance program for low-income families with dependent children or women who are pregnant. It is designed to help families meet essential needs while connecting parents to employment training and education programs.
Mental health resources are available at any hour, any day through the state’s Support and Referral Helpline at 1-855-284-2494.
For more information on all available programs coordinated by DHS, visit online at: dhs.pa.gov
“Please know that if you are going through tough times, you are not alone,” Goulet said. “And no matter what you are going through, it’s OK to get help if you need an extra hand.”
We know the people at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Salvation Army, and many other local organizations, shelters and food banks also are ready to offer assistance and care to anyone in need.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.