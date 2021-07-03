We, UCCAN (Union County Citizens Against Noise, pronounced you can), were very pleased to read The Daily Item’s editorial on June 26
Our coalition includes members of the Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin communities. Each of these towns has its own problems with noise, but vehicular noise and speed are the main issues.
We are very concerned not with simply the nuisance factor, but the quality of life of residents who are forced to deal with the noise of illegally-modified motor vehicles as well as the safety issue when speed limits are ignored.
The last paragraph of the editorial could well be our mission statement: “To pursue enforcement of existing laws.”
Noise/nuisance ordinances are already in place in each community, but not enforced. The onus also lies on inspection stations for not enforcing the state law regarding illegally modified mufflers.
We were pleased that he highlighted West Chester’s “Operation Quiet Downtown.” Kudos to the mayor and police department — they are truly enlightened as to the many dangers of noise pollution and concerned for the welfare of their community and its citizens. Hopefully officials in other municipalities will follow their example.
Thank you, for helping to make the public more aware of the dangers of noise pollution and encouraging groups such as ours to take action.
The situation is bad and getting worse, but citizens don’t have to “just deal with it.” Contact your local and state elected officials and ask them to enforce existing laws and ordinances.
Anyone interested in joining this effort is welcomed; for more information, please respond via the email, uccanpa@gmail.com.
UCCAN
Paula Christy,
Mifflinburg
Joannah McGregor,
Mifflinburg