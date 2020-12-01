Evidence, evidence, evidence. Something that is not present in the countless and baseless claims of the would-be King Donald Trump. Court case after case brought by President Trump are being thrown out for lack of evidence. Again and again, when asked to present evidence, Rudy Guiliani and associates fail to present the evidence in court that they claim because to do so would be perjury. The last count I’ve heard stands at 26 cases having already been thrown out with a single victory which allowed poll workers to watch from six feet rather than 10. It is so easy to make baseless claims and charges if you aren’t concerned with facts, evidence, and truth. It is easy to make up conspiracy theories.
We like to consider ourselves intelligent creatures, but the blind support of Trump demonstrates that belief systems can deny even the most evident fact and accept the most erroneous idea. The blind acceptance of Trump’s supporters of his ongoing attacks on the foundations of our democracy is amplifying his serious corrosion to our democracy. Corrosion that will linger long after Trump finally leaves the scene.
If you believe that Trump won the election, are you like the patient who went to his death from the coronavirus believing it all was a hoax? If you believe that Trump did a good job limiting the virus’s spread, how you rationalize that our 4% of the world’s population has had 20% of the world’s deaths? How do you believe the lie after lie Trump has told about the disease? Do you believe it was a political hoax that would end after the election? As I write, cases and deaths are increasing rapidly as hospital after hospital reaches a crisis situation. Do you still believe that it will magically go away and it is no worse than the flu? Exactly what world does one have to live in to believe the would-be king? “Warp Speed” was one positive, but here he lied to take credit for Pfizer’s vaccine. Pfizer didn’t participate in the program.
I wasn’t happy when Trump won the election in 2016. Even though he wasn’t democratically elected, he won by our flawed presidential election system. Hillary Clinton conceded the election the next day followed soon after by an invitation by President Obama to Trump to visit the White House. It is time that we all accept the fact of Biden’s election. Those who continue to support the lies of President Trump, who can’t admit to mistakes and loss, are contributing to his ongoing attacks on our democratic republic. You can believe Trump’s lies or you can support democracy, but you can’t do both.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg