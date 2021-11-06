It is high time that the federal judges at all levels get their act together and declare that showing I.D. is unconstitutional. We have to show I.D. to buy alcohol, tobacco products and to buy certain medicine. The government is even pushing a real I.D. at $30 a pop so we can get on planes and into federal buildings.
So tell me this, how can the government demand a real I.D. for this but not for voting? What are they so afraid of?
The federal government sure is two-faced about this.
Do as I say and not as I do.
It is time that these judges get some guts and stand on their own two feet instead of listening to those who call themselves congressmen and women. You can’t have it both ways.
Kenneth Walls,
New Columbia