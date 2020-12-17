Among the 120 or so House Republicans who signed an Amicus brief in support of a lawsuit brought by indicted Texas Attorney Ken Paxton attempting to overturn the November Pennsylvania election results were seven Pennsylvania Congressmen: John Joyce 13th; Fred Keller 12th; Mike Kelly 16th; Dan Meuser 9th; Scott Perry 10th; Guy Reschenthaler 14th and Glenn Thompson 15th.
Ken Paxton’s motives were pretty clear. He is seeking a presidential pardon for his alleged Federal crimes but I am puzzled by these other folk’s motive. Did they not believe they were legally elected. Are they intending to stay home and not join the new Congress in January?
Have they notified Gov. Tom Wolf so he can appoint replacements?
Or they just pandering to our outgoing president without thinking about the potential consequences of what they are doing?
John Ferguson,
Elysburg