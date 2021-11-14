Every politician that has visited The Daily Item’s editorial board — and editorial boards across the nation — touts infrastructure as a bipartisan issue, something everybody can get behind.
Building roads, rail, ports, bridges, creating more access to broadband aren’t flashy, but they are popular, win-win issues. Polling shows the majority of Americans support infrastructure spending too.
Except, of course, in the current political climate, where everything is political so getting even something as popular as infrastructure across the finish line is almost impossible. It’s getting worse, so much so that politicians are eating their own for the sake of “winning.”
Winning is all that matters, maybe more than ever. It is also important to remember winning doesn’t mean progress for the people, it means a political party has scored enough “points” to say they toppled the other side or at least stopped their agenda.
Consider the 13 Republicans who voted in support of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill — a bill that would unquestionably benefit millions of Americans — and have been branded “traitors” by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and targeted by party leaders. One representative reported receiving death threats and had to temporarily close offices to protect employees.
The reason much of President Biden’s domestic agenda is stalled is that Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are not “falling in line” with the party. There is nothing wrong with wanting answers or wondering where the money will come from and what it will be used for. In the other chamber, the progressives want more and Biden’s compromises represent too much of a giveaway for them.
Republican pollster and strategist Glen Bolger told The Associated Press that “When it comes to policy these days, we’re basically divided into two tribes. And you stick with your tribe and you don’t try to help the other tribe.”
Tribes in this case represent the major political parties. It comes to the detriment of the people, voters who sent leaders to Washington and Harrisburg.
Politicians aren’t allowed to vote their conscience anymore or vote for something that could benefit their constituents.
GOP leaders are considering taking away committee roles for Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill. Members of both parties are saying if you don’t follow marching orders from the party leadership, you’re done.
It’s frightening that we have devolved into an “everyone on our side is right and everyone on their side is wrong,” climate so quickly. It’s also worrisome about what this current division means near and long term.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman