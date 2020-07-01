If you don’t wear a mask these days, it says three things about you.
First, you don’t know anyone who has been sick. To quote a 36-year-old friend of mine who spent time in ICU, “You don’t want this.”
Second, you don’t care much about your personal safety. They call it “personal protection equipment” for a reason.
Third, you don’t care much about the safety of other people. It has nothing to do with your “individual rights.”
Since 1346, the Bubonic Plague time, we have known about quarantine, self-isolation, social distancing and wearing a mask. People who had country homes moved out of the cities.
Like Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over, till it’s over.” Wear a mask.
Dan Kuruna,
Middleburg