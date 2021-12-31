The concept of capitalism has existed since our earliest ancestors, Homo Habilis, traded flat rocks and fish heads for tools of stone and flint. Even the earliest empires trading in the Mediterranean basin, the known world at that time, were engaged in a capitalist international trade system.
Trade among the ancient empires of Egypt, Phoenicia, Greece, Rome and others, eventually led to trade imbalances and finally wars of conquest among the empires.
All wars are trade wars over territorial boundaries, natural resources, or religious principles, the past truly is prologue. More powerful empires conquer weaker ones, seize their wealth, enslave the working people, profit from slave labor, and repeat the process as long as the system is profitable for the capitalist empire.
America’s empire began in 1776 and has been engaged in the same behaviors as all empires. Our military forces have been involved in conflicts worldwide for 230 of our 245 years, not to spread democracy and freedom, but for the expansion of corporate capitalism to benefit the select “power elites.”
Any serious student of history interested in the relationship between capital and labor, and perpetual U.S. wars, would benefit greatly by devoting 10 hours to viewing the series, “Plutocracy,” free online through Metanoia Media. If you accept this “homework” challenge, take notes on “Plutocracy” and read “Overthrow,” and “The True Flag,” both by Steve Kinzer.
You may say you don’t live there but your zeitgeist (mind-set) has been shaped by the propaganda of past generations and what you have been told is American history.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs