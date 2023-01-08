If you think Congress is corrupt and no one is looking out for us little guys, please watch carefully as the Republicans take office and are in the lead this year in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Republicans want to do away with the Office of Congressional Ethics that investigates unethical acts of congressional members.
And they want to stop those who work for congresspeople from organizing for better pay and hours.
If Republicans do this, their message to the American people is clear: We, your elected representatives, can do whatever we want. You, who work for us, have no right to organize.
Are these Republicans the representatives you really want in office? Do they really stand for what we Americans believe in?
Call your member of Congress at 202-224-3121 and tell them not to attack the Office of Congressional Ethics.
If you are not sure of who your national representative is, you can give them your ZIP code and they will transfer you to the correct office.
Penn Garvin,
Mifflinburg