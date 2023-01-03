Outside-the-box thinking, the language Snyder County Prison Warden Scott Robinson used in describing ways to fill gaps in staffing at the prison is the right way to look at opening doors for people who have not been options for the roles in the past.
Even with a relatively inexperienced staff already on duty — the average term of service for corrections officers already working in the jail near Selinsgrove is between 3 and 5 years — Robinson’s new program brings in even younger employees and gives them the tools they need to succeed is a wise move. It is one more officials might consider.
Historically, the prison has followed the “industry standard” of hiring individuals who were 21 years old or older, even though staffers 18 years of age are permitted to work in corrections.
The idea behind Robinson’s switch is twofold: It helps alleviate staffing issues many facilities have, but also gives the newcomers a foot in the door, gaining invaluable experience in corrections. The goal is for the prison to at least keep the youngest hires until age 21 when they will be eligible to apply at other local, state or federal facilities, they said.
So far the prison has hired two teenagers. The young hires undergo the normal training in line with all new corrections officers. They also receive two additional weeks of training, work with another officer for five weeks before they are evaluated and allowed to work without a mentor.
The additional training is critical to ensure the safety of the young officers, those they work with and the inmates they are tasked with overseeing. Corrections will also be a high-intensity vocation, one that requires vigilance at all hours of the day. It is made more difficult by the constant staffing challenges many prisons face.
According to published reports, the Pennsylvania Prison Society, a nonprofit group that advocates for inmates, asked more than two dozen county representatives at a meeting earlier this year if they were seeing a continued shortage of corrections officers. Some larger jails, the society notes, are short by hundreds of guards.
Will the outside-the-box thinking work everywhere? Maybe not. But in a small size, it appears to be working here.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.