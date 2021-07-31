To Mifflinburg’s Magnificent Thirteen: You young ladies have wisdom beyond your years. I have been fortunate enough to have a great-grandaughter on this team, and since 2018 have watched the comradeship develop between you young women.
There is no doubt in my mind that you would have been in North Carolina next week, but we can’t change what is.
I want you to know you young ladies are a class act. There is nowhere for you to go but up and no one can take the last four years from you.
Remember memories last a lifetime. Keep them and relive them.
Bless you Magnificent Thirteen.
Shirley Belford,
Lewisburg