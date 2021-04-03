Ah, fairy tales. On one side we have the “neither Republican nor Democrat” (but “the Democrats are totally at fault and seem intent to destroy this country”) types, who desperately believe in a white-washed fable of the American past and pine for someone who reminds them of John Wayne, even another big stinkin’ faker like John Wayne, to lead them back to their glory days come hell or high water.
On the other side we have most liberals, who think that now that everyone can see that the emperor has no clothes, everyone will wake up and act more sensibly.
Ironically, the young, for whom fairy tales were originally intended, are the most impatient they’ve ever been for all of America’s delusional old fools to shuffle off to their mortal reward and leave to them the serious business of dealing with the world as it is, not as they wish it was.
Young people give me hope, and I wish them luck in rebuilding the world their fabulist elders have allowed to crumble.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg