Three dozen young women from across the Valley are using an international affiliation to make the world a little smaller while lifting the world of women’s empowerment along the way.
The recent Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls Conference at Susquehanna University was presented by the local Soroptomist International chapter at Susquehanna University. The names — of the conference and the organization sponsoring the conference — tell you all you need know.
According to Soroptomist International, “the name Soroptimist was coined from the Latin soror meaning sister, and optima meaning best. And so Soroptimist is perhaps best interpreted as ‘the best for women.’” The group’s website also notes the global volunteer organization “provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.”
Pair that with the “Dream It, Be It” title of last week’s local event and you get the picture. Getting people in the room together to have a conversation seems simple, but the importance of who and what you know can never really be understated.
“It provides an opportunity for networking,” said Rose Weir, president of the Soroptomist International of Snyder, Union and Northumberland Counties. “We’re giving girls resources, names and contacts.”
The Valley has many high-profile women. They are presidents and CEOs of hospitals, county commissioners and judges, district attorneys, deans of colleges, successful business owners and leaders in our communities. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver was the keynote speaker.
It seems like the program is working. Listening to those who attended conferences while in high school and now are leaders or advisors in the program illustrate the successful model.
Susquehanna University sophomore Natalie Imhoof attended the conference while still a student at neighboring Selinsgrove High. She now serves as an advisor. Imhoof said the group tackled task-oriented exercises to help identify career paths, discussed how to overcome obstacles and manage stress, and, eventually, the keys to finding ways to eventually balance work and family.
“They’re showing an honest approach in how to be successful,” she said.
All of those little things can add up to drive individual success to benefit the greater good.
