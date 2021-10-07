The past few years have been difficult. We have seen some of the worst political division in our history and it has been topped off with a pandemic of epic proportions. Now, as life begins to move forward, we find ourselves in another election season. While this year’s election is one of the lowest turnout cycles historically, the importance of local elections must be addressed.
This local election cycle provides us with an opportunity to begin the process of a return to civility and comity in politics. There are no legislative positions on the ballot this year which provides an opportunity to move away from political corners and choose candidates based solely on qualifications. Just as we choose employees on qualifications, we should be choosing our public servants the same way. That is choosing the best person for the job, not the best political affiliation.
I congratulate the majority of candidates this year, from both sides, for running campaigns based on their qualifications and not on personal political attacks. This shows that the peoples’ cries for a return to civility are being heard. But, there are still a few refusing to let go of the nastiness. It is important that we not reward those candidates, but choose those who have decided on a better path. A path that will move us past the venomous political hatred that seeks to destroy our Democracy. Your vote is your choice.
Gregory Snyder,
Sunbury