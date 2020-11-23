I was absolutely appalled at the audacity Dr. Rachel Levine took with the newest mask mandate. Levine has strengthened the state’s mask order to require people to wear masks whenever they gather inside, even inside our homes, if non-family members are present. What gives you the right to tell me when I have to wear a mask in my house?
In addition, Dr. Levine said all out-of-state visitors must be tested 72 hours prior to entry into the state. Really? How are you going to enforce these orders? Not to worry, Dr. Levine went on to say the state doesn’t plan to enforce the new orders, however the public should take the orders seriously.
Really! Dr. Levine you need to understand the majority of individuals in the state are adults. As adults we have the right to determine who needs to wear a mask in our homes. After all we don’t live in a banana republic or at least not yet.
Last the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Last spring, we shut down the whole state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. How did that go? Now you want to do what?
Sounds to me like you are working toward the same thing. Perhaps you should be working with Washington on how to best expedite the distribution of the vaccine as quickly as possible, instead of demonstrating your total inability to deal with this situation.
Randy Straub,
New Columbia