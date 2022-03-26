I’ve worked at a lot of newspapers in my nearly 45-year career, from a small weekly in Fairfield County, Connecticut to The Daily Item.
Over that time — 1977 to 2022 — I’ve had the good fortune to work with many dedicated journalists.
Nowhere have I worked with a better, more committed group than the one here at The Daily Item.
Just under six and a half years ago, they welcomed this new editor they’d never met. They had to be asking themselves: What’s a guy who’s just spent eight years working at USA TODAY doing back working at a community newspaper.
Reasonable question. It wasn’t exactly a traditional career path. But I’d spent most of my career in community newsrooms. The stint at the nation’s newspaper was actually the outlier.
I’d accepted an early retirement offer from USA TODAY, but wasn’t really ready to retire. My wife, Mary, actually noticed The Daily Item opening in an online ad. Since we had family near Philadelphia, plus more in New Jersey, she thought it might be a good place to land.
Fast forward a few months and I’d been hired to be the top editor at The Daily Item and The Danville News.
As I approach my departure at the end of this week to serve as national editor for our parent company, CNHI, I do so with mixed emotions but with absolute confidence that the amazing team here will continue to report on the issues you care about.
From Francis Scarcella covering Sunbury and all sorts of breaking news Valley-wide, to Marcia Moore doing the same in Snyder County, Justin Strawser in Northumberland County, Rick Dandes and newly hired Chris Benson in Union County and Joe Sylvester in Montour County, we have multi-award winning reporters who work hard to serve you and have made me extremely proud over the years.
Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman and veteran sports reporters/editors Todd Hummel and Scott Dudinskie continually produce the best local sports report around. Along the way, we’ve been delighted to be able to add Elton Hayes to cover Penn State sports coverage.
Eric Scicchitano, who until January did a great job covering Union County for The Daily Item, was recently promoted to be the Pennsylvania state news reporter for us and the four other CNHI newsrooms in Pennsylvania. He’s off to a terrific start.
Less known because they rarely get bylines is our team that edits stories, lay out pages for print and helps keep the website always up to date. (We have more than doubled our web readership over the past few years.)
That group includes news editor Eric Pehowic, who, among many other things, oversees our team at night. It also includes deputy news editor Kyra Smith Cullen (who also oversees our weekly Applause section) and editor/page designers Aron Agerton and Chelsea Ritter.
Veteran journalist Dave Hilliard serves as our digital editor, making sure our news platforms work so you can get your news seamlessly on desktops, smartphones and tablets. Karen Renninger handles the important job of editing and making sure obituaries — which we now call remembrances — get the respect and attention they deserve.
Jean Knouse, one of our most recent hires, oversees the Tuesday Health and Sunday Valley Life and Faith & Reason pages, in addition to planning and executing our terrific magazine, Inside Pennsylvania.
Rob Inglis, our staff photographer, is as committed a photo-journalist as I’ve ever worked with. His photos and videos do a great deal to help tell Susquehanna Valley stories.
All of these people wear many additional hats to take care of myriad other assignments, large and small, that make our website and print edition come alive each day.
Nobody wears more hats than Bill Bowman, The Daily Item’s outstanding managing editor. If it’s published in The Daily Item online or in print, there’s a good chance he has worked to make it better somewhere along the line.
I’m blessed to have had the chance to work with all of them.
Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.