Giving back and finding a way to impact the community represent important and impactful levels of empathy that more people can understand today.
In Valley schools, with the backing of the Community Giving Foundation, dozens of students are on their way to becoming lifelong community assets wherever they finally land. The now-annual Youth in Philanthropy program has grown from one school and 15 students to more than a dozen schools and 195 students who granted $63,500 this week to community programs and outreach.
The Youth In Philanthropy program began in 2004 at Berwick High. Today, students from 15 schools — including Danville, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Warrior Run — participate in the program. It is a detailed and time-consuming project for each group. Funding comes from the foundation itself and public and private donors.
A small group of students at each school conduct a community needs assessment across their district’s service area. They then take those results and tailor a custom grant round and application process to address those needs. The students advertise the grant round across their community and collect applications for extensive review.
From that needs assessment, students select their grant recipients based on impact, people served, priority area, program success, and donor intention.
“Students are empowered to make a positive impact in their communities now and in the future,” Community Giving Foundation program director Eric Pangelinan said. The donors, Pangelinan said, “have made an investment in the youth of our community areas with the knowledge that many of these students will grow up to be philanthropic and active community leaders.”
We cannot applaud enough the efforts of the Community Giving Foundation, the private donors and the students who participate in this vital program.
The potential impact across numerous lanes can be extensive, especially for the students who have been through this valuable process and unquestionably have a greater understanding of the needs of their community than before they got involved in the program. Additionally, these students may offer different viewpoints on where help is needed, offering relief for an outreach that may get overlooked.
“I find that kids are able to identify quite easily places that need help,” Selinsgrove Adviser Tracey Hepner said.
