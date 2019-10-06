I had just turned 17 — a few months older than Greta Thunberg today. Thunberg is the pigtailed Swedish girl who last month told the United Nations continued climate inaction would be “evil.”
In my case, the year was 1987. In my native South Africa, still under apartheid, President PW Botha had just called a whites-only election.
Armored cars thundered down our highways. Our currency had just lost half its value. Thousands of South Africans languished in detention, and death squads sent parcel bombs to government opponents.
It could not be clearer we needed to change direction. Yet I also recall listening in disbelief, with my teenage friends, to the election results. Not only had the belligerent Botha been returned to power, but a new pro-apartheid party had become the official opposition.
What prompts older voters to sacrifice the lives of young people? The question recalls one we often ask about addicts. A father knows tonight’s vodka and tonic or OxyContin pill will make his life worse in the long run and harm his children. Yet for tonight, the happy and familiar buzz is preferable to the painful slog of rebuilding a functional life.
Last month, millions of young people went on climate strike to protest our collective addiction to fossil fuels. They demanded that their elders respond to the unambiguous science of climate change. They reminded us that unless we begin, right now, to move to cleaner energy sources, we will be bequeathing them superstorms, droughts, floods, drowned islands, bleached coral reefs and burning forests.
One possible response to this is denial.
“I’m functional!” says the alcoholic father to his family.
“Black majority rule leads to communism!” said the white South African voters in 1987.
In the past 20 years, humans have put as many greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as in all the years since the Industrial Revolution. The same gases that heat the planet are also many of those that cause asthma, cancer and heart disease. There is no scientific argument about the need to reduce emissions. Are we able to finally stop ducking this simple truth?
Another unproductive reaction is radical pessimism. “I’m too far gone to change,” says the unrepentant opioid addict.
Today, people point to coal mines, oil rigs, pipelines and gas stations.
“The world can’t be different,” they say, finding it impossible to imagine highways filled with cars purring on liquid hydrogen, or whole cities covered with solar panels.
There are a number of specific legislative proposals to address climate change.
One of my personal favorites is H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This would place a carbon fee on fossil fuels at the point of extraction or importation, and then refund that fee to American taxpayers. Border fees on imports would protect U.S. industry from being undercut by heavy-polluting, foreign competition.
Economic models foresee such a plan bringing economic growth, for three main reasons.
First, a stable climate is itself good for the economy. Reducing emissions by at least 40% over the 12 years, as this bill would do, would mean fewer floods, agricultural pests, and wildfires.
Second, putting a price on carbon allows people to live longer, healthier lives by taking toxic smoke out of the atmosphere and thereby reducing asthma, heart disease and cancer.
Finally, putting a price on pollution spurs capitalist innovation itself. Jet fuel from algae? Fourth-generation, safer nuclear power? The carbon fee and dividend policy does not ask the government to pick solutions. Rather, it simply asks polluters to pay for the damage they do, and then lets the free market itself do the rest.
“Young people are starting to understand your betrayal,” Greta Thunberg told world leaders. How well I remember my own rage seeing my nurturers sabotage my future.
After much more national suffering, white South Africans corrected their own error by voting in a 1992 referendum to end apartheid. With climate change, we are similarly already too late to avoid many serious impacts, but we have no more time to waste.
Our children are watching us. What kind of example will we show them?
Glen Retief teaches creative nonfiction at Susquehanna University and volunteers for the Citizens Climate Lobby, which advocates a price on greenhouse gases.