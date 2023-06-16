The $2.2 billion Pennsylvania will receive in settlement money from opioid manufacturers and dealers provides an unprecedented opportunity to combat the opioid epidemic.
Pennsylvania is losing an estimated 5,000 residents a year to fatal drug overdoses and another estimated 375,000 spend their days in the grips of drug use disorder.
There are people being lost and battling in every community, including in the Valley.
Valley counties will get a combined $8.4 million paid out over the course of about 20 years. Some first payments have already been made and counties are meeting to figure out how best to use the money under the settlement guidelines, with preferred spending set on things like training on and increasing availability of lifesaving emergency drug overdose drug naloxone, to expansion of warm handoff programs for treatment services to prevention programs including in schools.
Considering the state of the epidemic, these all sound like critical services that could be started in communities without them or boosted in communities where they already are established.
Northumberland County is set to receive $4 million, and officials here already have a plan in place.
“They will be used to maintain the Vivitrol program within the county prison,” said Savidge. “Vivitrol is an extended-release form of Naltrexone which is used to block the positive feelings from alcohol and opioids. It aids in preventing relapse and cravings.”
Savidge also said the payments will fund a warm hand-off program, which employs specialists in hospitals to link people with substance use disorders to treatment programs.
Northumberland County has already received payments of $194.986 on Sept. 16 and $291,770 on Dec. 30.
Officials in Montour, Snyder and Union counties have not set specific allocations for their funding yet, but are speaking to agencies and awaiting proposals from agencies to get the ball rolling.
It’s difficult to imagine a county not willing to take advantage of the settlement funds, but in the last round some counties did not participate.
Pennsylvania was slated to receive up to $773 million of an $18 billion payout by Allergan, Teva, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. But some counties opted out to the tune of $206 million.
Opioid addiction is not just urban or suburban. There are likely people in active addiction, treatment and recovery in every corner of the state.
Elected officials leaving unprecedented funding on the table that could help the people in their communities is irresponsible at best.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.