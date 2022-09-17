Ora Mae Snyder, 76, of Port Trevorton, entered into rest on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. Ora was born on July 13, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey.
She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Selinsgrove.
Ora loved animals, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Dina Shaffer of Port Trevorton; three grandchildren, Michael Shaffer, twins Robin (Travis) Derr and Andrew (Emily) Shaffer all of Port Trevorton; five great-grandchildren Trevor, Leah and twins Bradley and Bentley Derr and Declan Shaffer; a brother, David Ketcham; three sister,s Phyllis Moon, Mary Coad and Rosemary (Ketchem) Meininger, and many nieces and nephews.
Ora was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Ewig; a son-in-law, Michael Shaffer; a sister, Agnes Kohler, and three brothers, Chester Ketchem, Daniel Ketchem and Eddie DeRocco.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family with Rev. Paul Donecker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Ora to All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.