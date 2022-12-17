The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — Deshaun Fenwick came off the bench to rush for 107 yards, and No. 17 Oregon State nearly dealt Florida a rare shutout, winning the Las Vegas Bowl 30-3 on Saturday.
The Beavers (10-3) reached 10 victories for the third time program history and the first time in 16 years. They first accomplished the feat in 2000, when coach Jonathan Smith was the team’s quarterback.
Oregon State won seven of its final eight games.
After the Beavers took control early in the third quarter by going up 17-0, the only real question was whether Florida would keep its NCAA-record scoring streak intact. The Gators last were shut out in 1988, a span of 436 games and 57 games longer than any other team.
The streak remained alive when Adam Mihalek made a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds left.
It was the first start for Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller, and it showed. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards. Miller, an Ohio State transfer, was elevated to the starting lineup when Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and backup Jalen Kitna was arrested on child pornography charges.
The Gators closed their first season under coach Billy Napier with three consecutive losses. This also was their second 6-7 record in a row.
Fenwick entered this game third at Oregon State in rushing with 446 yards. But he was called into duty when Pac-12 Conference offensive freshman of the year Damien Martinez went out with an apparent shoulder injury on the Beavers’ second drive.
Martinez had rushed for at least 100 yards in six consecutive games and needed just 30 yards to become the fourth freshman in program history to gain 1,000 for the season. He had only 12 yards on three carries before the injury.
Fenwick and the Beavers’ defense led Oregon State to the emphatic win.
Florida was 16th in the nation with 213.7 yards rushing per game, but Oregon State also had the 20th-best rush defense in allowing a 114-yard average. This was the fifth time the Beavers didn’t allow an opponent to rush for 100 yards, holding the Gators to 39.
Oregon State allowed just 219 yards while gaining 353.
LA Bowl
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 205 yards and two scores, Jake Haener threw two TD passes and Fresno State completed the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history with a 29-6 victory over Washington State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.
Fresno State — which won the Mountain West Conference title — is the first team to get to 10 wins after dropping four of the first five. The Bulldogs (10-4) were 1-4 in early October before winning their final nine games.
Mims accounted for 232 all-purpose yards and outgained Washington State, which had 182 offensive yards. Both of Mims’ touchdowns were on direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation.
LendingTree Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl. Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. He also ran 59 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Golden Eagles (7-6). Gore, who had 21 carries, broke the mark of 317 yards set by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. Gore broke the Southern Miss record of 304 by Sam Dejarnette against Florida State in 1982. Rice finished 5-8.
FCS Semifinals
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and top-seeded South Dakota State dominated fourth-seeded Montana State 39-18 on a frozen field Saturday in the FCS semifinals.
The Jackrabbits (13-1), who have won 13 straight, head to Texas next month for a Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown with third-seeded North Dakota State (12-2). SDSU beat the defending national champion Bison 23-21 on Oct. 15.
Gronowski led South Dakota State to touchdowns on its first five drives with a balanced offense that had 281 yards rushing and 192 passing.
On the other side, the Jackrabbits’ nation-best rushing defense (85.4 yards a game) held the nation’s best rushing offense (331.8) to 52 yards.
The game started with the temperature at 10 degrees and the wind chill at minus-7. It was the coldest game ever played at South Dakota State.
It was the third straight semifinal for the two teams. SDSU avenged a 31-17 loss last year at MSU.
The teams swapped touchdowns on their opening drives and then the Jackrabbits scored three straight touchdowns, shocking the Bobcats with two long scoring runs for a 28-9 lead at the half.
Gronowski, who had a 36-yard hookup with Tucker Kraft to open the scoring, capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge on the second drive. That gave him a rushing and passing TD in the same game nine times this season.
The next two touchdowns were a 41-yard burst up the middle by Isaiah Davis and a 38-yard scamper by Amar Johnson on a field that played like a skating rink.
Gronowski finished 10-of-13 passing for 189 yards and Davis ran for 158.
Montana State’s top two rushers, quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, were non-factors. Chambers (850 yards) scored on the Bobcats’ first possession but injured an ankle on the 1-yard plunge and watched the rest of the game with a boot on. He had 12 yards on five carries. Mellott (1,065 yards), who had a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, had 3 yards on 17 keepers.
The two schools with the longest current playoff appearance streaks now have a rematch in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Division II Championship
MCKINNEY, Texas — Carson Gulker scored on three short runs, Sidney McCloud had a pick-6 and Ferris State rolled past Colorado School of Mines 41-14 on Saturday to successfully defend its NCAA Division II national championship.
Ferris (14-1) was in its third national title game in four years, winning its first title last year to complete a 14-0 season. This was the Bulldogs’ eighth straight trip to the playoffs.
Gulker scored on a 2-yard run to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive for a first-quarter score then the Bulldogs followed with a 20-point second quarter.