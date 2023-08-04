BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After 108 years as being the premier college conference on the West Coast — and often, the best conference in the nation — Aug. 4, 2023, will go down as the day the Pac-12 as anyone has ever known it ceased to exist.
The Pac-12’s traditional rival in the Rose Bowl — the Big Ten — is playing a starring role in its potential demise.
On Friday, the venerable Pac-12 began to hemorrhage schools to two different conferences, including two founding members of the league.
Oregon and Washington were both fast-tracked into the Big Ten early Friday evening. They are the third and fourth schools the Big Ten has poached from the Pac-12 in the last two years. Southern California and UCLA joined the Big Ten in 2023.
The Big Ten’s additions came after Arizona applied for and was accepted by the Big 12 late Thursday night.
“Accepting membership into the Big Ten Conference is a transformational opportunity for the University of Oregon to change the short- and long-term trajectory of our university and athletics department,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said in an official statement. “The stability and exposure of joining the Big Ten is of great benefit to the University of Oregon, and we are grateful to the Big Ten presidents and chancellors for accepting our application to join the conference.”
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who said in late July at the conference’s football media day the league was content to stay at 16 members, sang a different tune Friday in his official statement.
“We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the universities, administrators and staff, student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Petitti said. “Both institutions feature a combination of academic and athletic excellence that will prove a great fit for our future.”
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson also weighed in.
“IU Athletics is pleased to welcome the Universities of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference. As fellow AAU members that share Indiana University’s commitment to being a world-leading research academic institution, both universities are a great fit for the Big Ten academically,” Dolson said. “Athletically, they share our commitment to having a broad-based athletic program that competes at the very highest levels within the conference and on the national stage.”
Arizona State and Utah have also applied for formal membership to the Big 12. A meeting of Big 12 presidents is set to occur Friday night, and both schools are expected to be brought into the Big 12 fold.
College realignment has been occurring at various volume since the late 2000s, but no single day in the reshuffling of schools at the top echelon of college athletics has been as chaotic and as consequential as Friday.
What created the deterioration of the self-styled “conference of champions?” Throughout late 2022 and 2023, the Pac-12’s future depended on the media rights deal it would be able to secure from a broadcast partner for its existing deal that expires in 2024.
Perceived to be the next in line for big broadcast dollars, the Pac-12 bided its time to negotiate a deal.
Meanwhile, the Big 12, perceived to be the Power Five conference in jeopardy of extinction after it lost bell cows Texas and Oklahoma in 2021, surprised industry observers as it signed a deal with ESPN and Fox in late October 2022 that paid $31 million to each conference school.
With the media rights bubble tightening, the Pac-12 was left to scramble as the odd conference out. Schools in the 12-member league began covert work to seek out greener pastures. Colorado didn’t wait for a media deal. It rejoined the Big 12 on July 28.
Long and protracted negotiations with several media partners culminated in an Apple TV deal presented to Pac-12 schools earlier this week. The majority of the Pac-12’s games would be on a subscriber-based streaming service.
The deal did not guarantee payment per school at the same level Big 12 schools are getting, much less the much-larger $65 million per school Big Ten schools would get from the media deal they struck in August 2022 with Fox, CBS and NBC.
Arizona and Arizona State’s Board of Trustees meeting (they share the same trustees) late Thursday night was a pivotal moment. Arizona was more aggressive about joining the Big 12, and its decision to leave triggered other scenarios into play.
The Big Ten said Thursday it would re-open the possibility of Oregon and Washington joining the league but only if another school acted first to join another league.
Arizona decided to leave the Pac-12, and Friday’s events were set in motion.
Efforts to keep the Pac-12 together — as late as Friday morning, reports suggested a hoped-for “grant of rights” agreement to consolidate around the Apple TV deal among the remaining Pac-12 schools might be imminent — fell apart.
By late Friday morning, Pac-12 schools were scrambling to find landing spots.
All schools will reportedly join their respective leagues in 2024. Oregon and Washington will join the Big Ten with a partial share of the Big Ten’s media rights deal. Both schools will be fully vested the next time the Big Ten’s media rights open in 2030.
There was no confirmation of what percentage of the share the schools will get in their official statements.
However, even that partial share is expected to be more than they would have earned from the projected Apple TV-Pac-12 deal.
“We have tremendous respect and gratitude for the Pac-12, its treasured history and traditions,” said Jen Cohen, Washington’s director of athletics in a statement. “At the same time, the college athletics landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. The Big Ten’s history of athletic and academic success and long-term stability best positions our teams for future success, and we are energized at the opportunity to compete at the highest level against some of the best programs in the country.”
The Big Ten has 18 members, the largest major conference in college athletics history. The Big 12 will have 16 members.
The Pac-12 still exists and still has four schools. Stanford and California have been mentioned as candidates if the Big Ten wishes to go to 20 members, though there is no guarantee of that. Oregon State and Washington State, Pac-12 members from 1915 and 1917, respectively, do not have a power conference landing spot.
As it is whenever schools change conferences, long-time rivalries are threatened. In its release announcing its move to the Big Ten, Washington made it clear it intends to continue its Apple Cup rivalry with Washington State in all sports.
The Pac-12 was founded in 1915 as the Pacific Coast Conference. Oregon, Washington, Oregon State and California were founding members. By 1928, USC, UCLA, Washington State and Stanford, along with Idaho and Montana, were in the league as it evolved into its recognizable form.
Idaho and Montana left by 1959, and a Pac-8 Conference eventually took shape. When Arizona and Arizona State were added in 1978, the conference became the Pac-10. In 2011, Colorado and Utah joined to make it the Pac-12.
What the future holds for the long-time conference is in serious doubt.