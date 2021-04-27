SUNBURY — Members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) at Shikellamy were able to provide a $300 donation to the Days of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust.
The Days of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust is an annual eight-day period designated by the Congress for civic commemorations and special educational programs that help citizens remember and draw lessons from the Holocaust.
“We are pleased to be able to donate to this organization and to have the students pick where they wanted the money to go was even good to hear,” JROTC leader Rich Cassem said Monday.
Cadet and junior Kyann Frits, 16, said the donation was something the class felt was important.
“It is truly an honor to give,” Frits said. “We don’t want anyone to forget the terrible things that happened and we are pleased to be able to help the group out.”