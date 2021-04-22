As a testament to the LAC’s dedication in continuing the Celebration of the Arts, they went through extensive COVID-19 safety parameters, beginning by meeting with Sam Pearson, executive director of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation. She recommended offering a combination of virtual and outdoor events.
“With that in mind, we brainstormed and came up with a list of things that could work,” said Della Hutchison, vice president of the Lewisburg Arts Council. “For example, in addition to our traditional plein air event, we added two days of urban sketching the following weekend, along with photography challenges both weekends. Rather than holding workshops indoors, we are moving them outside.”
Hutchison said they were “super excited” when muralist Jim Reid offered to host tours of the Cherry Alley Murals this year.
“Jim is just so fascinating and knowledgeable that we knew people would enjoy hearing him talk about the murals and his inspiration for them,” she said. “And since the murals are outdoors, adding the tours was a no-brainer.”
Using public spaces downtown meant having to submit a COVID-19 plan to the Borough for approval, which added a whole new layer of planning.
“To hold workshops outside, we need to provide tables and chairs and arrange for set-up/tear-down volunteers — something we wouldn’t need to worry about indoors,” Hutchison said.
Volunteers willing to help for an hour in the morning or late afternoon on either April 24, May 1 or May 8 are encouraged to email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com.
