The Associated Press
CHESTER, Pa. — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia’s 13-match winning streak at home with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Philadelphia’s home winning streak, which included playoff games, was the longest in MLS since San Jose won a record 14 straight from 2001-02.
The Union were unbeaten at Subaru Park in 24 regular-season matches. Their last loss at home was on Sept. 3, 2021.
Orlando (2-1-2) downed the Red Bulls in the season opener but hadn’t won since.
The Lions went up 2-0 early on Ojeda’s goal in the second minute and Ivan Angulo’s goal in the ninth. It was the first time a team had scored two or more goals at Philadelphia since May, 2021.
The Union (2-3-0) cut the lead in half with Andres Perea’s goal in the 17th minute.
Heavy rain fell at times in the second half and the match got chippy late. Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner and Joaquin Torres were handed yellow cards in the 88th minute.
Charlotte FC 1, New York 1
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — An own-goal by New York’s Andrés Reyes late in the second half helped Charlotte FC earn a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Elias Manoel scored in the 43rd minute to give the Red Bulls (1-1-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Manoel, who failed to score in his first 10 career appearances, has now scored three goals in his last two matches against Charlotte (1-3-1).
Charlotte pulled even in the 74th minute on an own-goal by Reyes.
New York outshot Charlotte 9-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.
George Marks finished with five saves for Charlotte. Carlos Coronel saved one shot for the Red Bulls, who have faced just seven shots on target through five matches.
New York, which opened with seven straight wins on the road last season, has gone 4-7-5 since.
The Red Bulls travel to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Charlotte hits the road to play Toronto FC on Saturday.
New England 2, DC United 1
WASHINGTON — Teenager Noel Buck scored in the 88th minute to rally the New England Revolution to 2-1 victory over DC United on Saturday night.
Buck, who is 11 days shy of his 18th birthday, scored unassisted on a deflected corner kick for his second career goal and first this season.
DC United took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Christian Benteke took a pass from Ruan and scored in the 45th minute.
New England (4-1-0) scored the equalizer when Carles Gil picked up an assist on a goal by Gustavo Bou in the 63rd minute. It was Bou’s 42nd goal in the regular season and playoffs since he debuted for the Revs in 2019 — 11 more than any other player under coach Bruce Arena.
The Revolution had a 16-14 advantage in shots, but DC United had a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
Djordje Petrovic had five saves for New England. Tyler Miller finished with three saves for DC United (1-3-1).
New England improves to 8-1-0 in its last nine matches against DC United.
The Revs return home to play New York City FC on Saturday. DC United travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.