Orpha G. Nipple, 102, of Mount Pleasant Mills, moved on to be in the presence of our Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. Concluding more than a century of sharing her limitless love, faith, courage, and strength, she leaves behind a living legacy spanning four generations. Remnants of her radiant spirit will continue to burn in the hearts of all she knew and loved.
Born June 4, 1921, at home in Oriental, Orpha was the elder daughter of Charles and Anna L. (Goodling) Snyder. She was joined three years later by her late sister, Ardella Crissman, and preceded by a brother, Rudolph, who died in infancy. She lived in the same home in Oriental until moving to Meiserville in 2007.
In her youth, she was educated in a one-room schoolhouse. She also tended to chores on the family farm including gardening, canning, baking, and even harrowing with the mule-drawn plow as early as age 9.
On Jan. 28, 1939, Orpha married the late Raymond W. Nipple of Mount Pleasant Mills. They went on to raise five children amidst the constant activity of their family farm.
As an avid seamstress and expert quilter, it is rumored she would sheepishly hide her budding masterpiece from fellow stitchers to maintain the lofty standards embodied by her countless works of quilted art.
She was also employed as a seamstress in numerous sewing factories for over 30 years up until the age of retirement. Perhaps her most noted accomplishments throughout her tenure were in the items she produced to support the war efforts of our Greatest Generation.
Orpha was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s (Leininger’s) Lutheran Church. She was involved in many church activities including ELCA, teaching Sunday school, and singing in the choir. Deeply rooted in her faith, Orpha’s caring and generous nature extended well beyond the walls of the church building.
She especially enjoyed her flower gardens and family gatherings featuring homemade ice cream and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing. Later generations also came to rely upon her ever-present ribbon Jell-O, yet another product of her enduring love, patience, and persistence.
The last six years of her life were spent as a resident at Brookdale Grayson View in Selinsgrove. Her guestbook overflowed with the names of family and friends who would stop by to reminisce, laugh, and catch up on the latest happenings. Her quick wit and contagious smile sent feelings of love, joy, and warmth with each and every visitor. Up until recent weeks, the last chapter of her life was filled with good health and a sharp mind.
Near the end of her life, Orpha would quip that her beloved Lord must have forgotten about her here on Earth. She would always laugh and wonder when her time would finally come. In the end, the Lord did not forget, and neither will anyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband and sister, Orpha was preceded in death by three children, Anna Mary Meiser, Connie N. Harnum, and Robert N. Nipple.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald H. (wife Connie) and Ralph R. (wife Shirley), both of Liverpool; two sons-in-law, Harold Meiser of Port Trevorton and Donald Harnum of North Carolina; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Nipple of Mount Pleasant Mills.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Susan Womer (husband Craig) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Reva Herrold (husband Michael) of Selinsgrove, Luci Hartman (husband John) of Danville, Linda Wagner (husband Michael) of Harleysville, Matthew Delbaugh of Liverpool, Chriss Nipple (wife Patricia) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Teresa Engle (husband Dale) of Liverpool, Lorne Nipple (wife Karla) of Freeburg, Shannon Nipple of Liverpool, Tracy Bingaman (husband Bruce) of Liverpool, Angela Hicks (husband Kevin) of Liverpool, Shane Nipple (wife Michelle) of Mount Pleasant Mills, Kane Nipple (fiancée Jen) of Selinsgrove. Additionally, she is survived by 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at St. Paul’s (Leininger’s) Lutheran Church, 357 Leininger’s Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Hugo Schroeder III.
Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Funeral arrangements and services have been entrusted to George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, PO Box 65, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Leininger’s Church, Attn: Shane Nipple, Treasurer, 299 Nipple Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.