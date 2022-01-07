Orpha Jane Meiser, 83, of Mount Pleasant Mills, peacefully passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born April 25, 1938, in Greenwood Township, Perry County, a daughter of the late Clarence Eugene Pyle and Esther Zeiders.
Orpha married Robert Luke “Squeaky” Meiser on June 24, 1959. They shared more than 44 wonderful years as husband and wife until his passing Sept. 30, 2003.
She attended the Flint Valley one-room schoolhouse until eighth grade. Orpha was employed as a seamstress at Juniata Garment in Mifflin, Blough and Wagner in Middleburg, and Carmen’s in Richfield.
Orpha was a member of Chapman’s Community Chapel in Port Trevorton. She also attended Fremont (Emmanual) United Methodist Church and Ebenezer Bible Church. Her hobbies included baking and cooking, sewing, and quilting. This past year she was proud to have accomplished making quilts for her great-grandchildren.
Orpha is survived by her son, Robert J. Meiser of Selinsgrove; two daughters, Janet E. Ferster and her husband Steven of Richfield and Norma J. Meiser of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Jennifer R. Foltz and her husband Lewis of Mifflin, Daniel P. Waltenbaugh Jr. and his wife Tara of Philadelphia, Bradley S. Ferster and his wife Crystal of Thompsontown, Melinda M. Peters and her husband Adam of Linesville, and Tony R. Meiser and his fiance’ Taylor of Texas; five great-grandchildren, Landen Foltz, Liam Peters, Daniel Waltenbaugh III, Sadie Ferster, and Sophia Waltenbaugh; two brothers, Elwood Pyle and his wife Anna and Dale Pyle; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Pyle.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Luke; a daughter, Sharon J. Waltenbaugh; and a brother, Clarence Eugene Pyle Jr.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Stony Run Mission Church, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049 with the Rev. Nicholas Smith officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Chapman Chapel Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.