Orpha M. Lyter, 96, formerly of Richfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. She had been residing in an apartment in the Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, after having a stroke in 2017. Although she had fully recovered from the stroke, she decided to give up the home that her husband, Roy, had built for their family in 1961, to be near her daughter, Linda, in Chambersburg.
She was born June 19, 1927, on the family farm near Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Harvey and Ida (Gelnett) Benner. On Jan. 4, 1949, Mrs. Lyter was united in marriage to Roy E. Lyter, who preceded her in passing in 2011, breaking a strong and loving marriage of 61 years.
Mrs. Lyter graduated from Freeburg High School in 1945, where she played snare drum in the band, and she was top of her class. For most of her adult life, she was a member of the Richfield Mennonite Church, and faithfully served for many years in the two-year-old Sunday School class. She was a longtime member of the Richfield Women’s Club. She loved being outside and every year, even into her 80s, planted many flowers outside.
Mrs. Lyter’s employment began in Harrisburg, where she started as a stenographer and worked up to being a secretary until the birth of her first child. She happily became a stay-at-home mother for 15 years, at which time she returned to working outside the home at the Snyder County Courthouse, where she worked for 26 years. Starting out in the Assessment Office, she transferred to the Treasurer’s Office and served as Deputy Treasurer for seven years. In 1984, she became the first elected female Treasurer of Snyder County and served two terms before her retirement.
As parents, Orpha and Roy encouraged both daughters to develop all of their God-given talents. Linda played the saxophone but focused on becoming an accomplished pianist. Becky played the saxophone and the piano but focused on becoming an accomplished vocalist. Both Linda and Becky were encouraged to maximize their education. Linda earned a doctorate in education from the University of Maryland and Becky earned a doctorate in math from Lehigh University.
Surviving Mrs. Lyter are a daughter, Linda Swartz of Chambersburg, whose husband, David, died in 2017; four grandchildren, Angela Cales and her husband Joshua, Matthew Swartz, Sara Stoudt, and Scott Stoudt; great-grandson, Gavin Cales; son-in-law, Gary Stoudt of Indiana, Pa.; one brother, C. Reno Benner of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lyter was preceded in passing by her husband, Roy; a daughter, Rebecca A. Stoudt; six brothers, Nevin Benner, Leonard Benner, Herbert Benner, Warren Benner, Maynard “Jake” Benner, and Harold Benner; and three sisters, Arlene Sierer, Charlotte Ritter, and Naomi Goodling.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 8, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Chaplain Brenda Doyle officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Richfield Union Cemetery.