Orpha Ruth Yoder, formerly of Selinsgrove and Middleburg, passed away Oct. 30, 2021, at Regional Hospital of Scranton in Scranton.
Orpha was born Sept. 6, 1937, in Belleville, a daughter of Jacob K. Peachey and Mary G. Peachey. She was a 1956 graduate of Armagh-Brown Joint High School in Reedsville.
A woman of many talents, she held several jobs during her life, including: EKG technician at Lewistown Hospital, dairy farmer, cafeteria worker at Jackson Penn Elementary, retail clerk (Craft Corner) at Susquehanna Valley Mall, and residential services aide at Selinsgrove Center.
Orpha was known by all of her friends and family as a loving wife, mother, aunt, friend and mentor to the girls in 4-H club and church. She was an accomplished craft hobbyist, expert cook (lauded in particular for her whoopie pies, sticky buns, fastnachts, and later in life her cheesecakes), and active member of Salem Lutheran Church. Prior to her passing she was a resident of The Willowbrook Assisted Living Community in South Abington Township.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Alan D. Yoder, formerly of Selinsgrove and Middleburg. She was also preceded in death by her parents and several of her brothers and sisters, including beloved sister, Esther Peachey, formerly of Maumee, Ohio and her husband Richard Moyer, and beloved brother, Aquilla Peachey, formerly of Milroy, and his wife Helen.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael Yoder and daughter-in-law Bonnie Jo of Clarks Summit; and two beloved granddaughters, Ellery and Anniston. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
A memorial gathering and dinner for friends and family will be held in the spring at Salem Lutheran Church, the date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations in Orpha’s memory be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 899 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.