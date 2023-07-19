Orpha (nee Dodge) Stallone, 93, died peacefully at home in Wyomissing, Pa., surrounded by her family on July 18, 2023. Born on April 12, 1930, to Joseph and Mary Dodge, she was raised in Northumberland, Pa., and later graduated from American University and the School of Nursing at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. There she met her loving husband of 68 years — Judge Albert A. Stallone, who survives her. She is also survived by her four children: Rocky Stallone (partner Barbara Stallone), Susan Kelly, Sandy Fordice (married to Bob Serrone), and Marty Stallone (married to Terri Stallone). She was devoted to her ten grandchildren: Sonny Stallone, Daniel Fordice (wife Garland), Samantha Muir (husband Chad), Ryan Fordice (wife Shana), Liza Kelly, Jack Kelly, Wade Stallone, Mitchell Fordice, Emily Fordice, and Jolie Stallone. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Hildred Bastress (and husband Bob), Stella Jablonski (and husband Stan), and Joseph Dodge (and wife Betty).
Beloved by family and friends for her gentle nature, she was a woman of strong faith, unwavering values and grace. Fiercely loyal to family and close friends, her endless generosity and compassion for people knew no bounds. Tireless in her devotion as nurse, wife, mother and grandmother, she chose to always see the good in all people — she was known for her kindness of deed and spirit.
With perfect pitch, music was her first passion. Playing piano since childhood, she loved to accompany choirs at school and church throughout her life, and often hummed a traditional Christian hymn. Orpha volunteered many hours in service to the Wyomissing School District, the Historical Society of Berks County, Holy Cross United Methodist Church, and West Lawn United Methodist Church. An enthusiastic sports fan for teams from Wyomissing, Philadelphia, Penn State, and the alma maters of her children and grandchildren, her gentle nature turned up the volume for a good game. Family and friends will also remember her as an amazing cook (especially for grand family holiday celebrations), an avid gardener, a champion golfer, and a shark at cards — especially bridge. She will be deeply missed, and forever remembered with love.
Family and friends are invited Saturday, July 22, for Visitation from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary of West Lawn United Methodist Church (15 Woodside Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609). The funeral service will begin immediately thereafter at 3:30 p.m., also in the Sanctuary. The family invites attendees to join them in the Community Center at West Lawn United Methodist Church immediately after the funeral for light refreshments. Burial will be private for members of the family. Funeral arrangements are made by Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading.