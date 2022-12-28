Orrie A. Snook, 93, formerly of McClure, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Richfield.
Born Dec. 15, 1929, in Decatur Township, McClure, he was a son of the late John W. and Dora (Fultz) Snook.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Narehood) Snook, Oct. 7, 2010; brothers, Palmer B. and Robert A. Snook; and stepbrother, Jay E. Lauver.
Orrie is survived by a daughter, Dora Fogel and husband Craig, of Selinsgrove; granddaughter, Carrie Fogel and husband Jason Dunkelberger, of Winfield; great-grandson, River Dunkelberger; five nephews and two nieces and their families.
He was a member of Lawver’s United Methodist Church.
Orrie was employed as a delivery truck driver for Service Petroleum, Nittany Oil and Martin’s Oil companies for 33 years before retiring in 1994. He was also a self-employed farmer throughout his life, which he loved, as well as planting flowers.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 31, at Lawver’s United Methodist Church, Whiskey Road, McClure, followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Kathy Mercado officiating.
Interment will take place in Lawver’s United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Burnham, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.