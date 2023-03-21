Plastic aligners, an alternative to traditional braces, offer the ability to straighten teeth without the typically undesirable look of metal and bright colors. These aligners are increasing in popularity and a quick Google search brings up several options that can be delivered directly to your door. Some of the most popular online companies are Invisalign, Byte and SmileDirectClub.
An alignment treatment requires a series of “steps” with clear, upper and lower aligners. Each step is designed to move the teeth closer to the desired result. The aligners are similar in appearance to a retainer someone might wear after treatment with braces.
Those looking for straighter teeth might want to consider the advantages of plastic aligners over braces. They are nearly undetectable when someone is wearing them, some options are more affordable, and online aligners may be more convenient because there are no visits to the dentist.
Local orthodontist James F. Moses D.D.S., M.S., of Susquehanna Orthodontics of Selinsgrove encouraged anyone who is interested in this kind of treatment to consider all of the options before deciding on a plan.
Clear plastic aligners have created new opportunities for people who want straighter teeth, but don’t want the look of braces. Moses explained, “With the advent of clear aligners and other aesthetic tooth movement options over the past decades, many patients who wouldn’t have considered orthodontic care are now proceeding with treatment,” he said.
Moses suggested that clear plastic aligners may, indeed, be the best option for some patients, but he recommended visiting a dentist or orthodontist to provide them, rather than ordering them online.
Moses further explained the upside to this non-braces alternative. “The idea is that it gives a much less noticeable look for patients, which makes it a great aesthetic alternative, especially for adults,” he said. “This has made more people seek out treatment than typically would have, which is good.”
Gretchen Knouse, of Riverside, did not wear braces as a teen. As an adult, she was experiencing some dental issues and in consultation with her dentist she is in Week 8 of a 12 Week Plan using aligners. She explained the first day of a new set of aligners is similar to what anyone who has worn braces typically experiences on the first day after the braces have been tightened — pain. However, unlike braces, aligners need to be worn for only 22 of 24 hours. Knouse said the first day of a “step” she leaves them in for 24 hours because it is less painful.
Knouse said she can’t imagine not having someone to examine her progress on a regular basis.
Choosing plastic aligners over braces is neither a good nor a bad thing. Braces are a well-known treatment while aligners are fairly recent. However, how one goes about plastic aligner treatment might affect the outcome. “You can go through the online companies, or you can have that same type of thing done at an orthodontic office,” Moses said.
According to Moses, orthodontists can provide services to patients that online options cannot. “An orthodontist uses their educational knowledge and years of experience to determine the best way to give you the smile you want,” he said. “Personalized care through an orthodontic office occurs at the beginning, during progress visits and at the end of treatment.”
While Moses agreed that some aspects online treatments may be personalized, but he agrees with Knouse that it is not the same level of care a patient would experience with one-on-one treatment in a professional’s office.
One additional benefit of working with a local specialist is they are able to provide many options and treatment plans as well as budget plans that will best suit your lifestyle and budget.
And, he continued, sometimes a hybrid treatment plan may be the best fit for a patient’s needs.
Though online aligner companies may seem cheaper at first, over time, the cost may accumulate if the aligners do not provide the patient’s desired outcome, Moses said. “Where you may feel like you are saving time and money initially, in the long run it can be costing you more,” he said. “You are often less likely to receive the result you originally hoped for.”
Pain and discomfort is another downside to braces that may make patients consider alternatives. According to Moses, the pain resulting from plastic aligners is comparable to that of braces. “The discomfort experience can be less when it’s better fitting aligners that are more personalized,” he said. “We do x-rays and three-dimensional x-rays. We have the technology to make them fit better.”
Moses wants people to realize that not all aligners are created equal and it would be beneficial to have a professional help choose the best treatment option. “Remember that creating a beautiful smile by straightening your teeth is a health care decision,” he said. “ I, personally, let a pilot fly the plane when I need to fly somewhere. In the same sense, I would choose who you feel more comfortable with to care for your teeth.”