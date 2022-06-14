Orville H. Lauver, 89, of Timbercrest Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana, died Saturday, June 11, 2022.
He was born July 19, 1932, in Richfield, Pa., to Christian M. and Dorothy (Grace Hart) Lauver.
Orville graduated valedictorian in 1950 from Fayette Township High School in McAlisterville, Pa., and from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa. in 1954. He was drafted by the United States Army and worked for Mutual Funds Associates before starting his own firm, Lauver & Company in 1965. Following a very successful 44 years, Orville sold Lauver & Company in 2009.
He was very active in community service. Highlights include: Board Chairman for the York Suburban School District, member of the York Chamber of Commerce, Board member of the Brethren Home in New Oxford, Board member of the Church of the Brethren Camp Eder, active in Church of the Brethren, and support of Bethany Seminary.
Orville had perfect attendance in Rotary for 57 years. His home Rotary Club was in Red Lion, Pa., and he also attended all 34 clubs in his Rotary District multiple times. He was recognized by the District Governor for outstanding commitment to Rotary values. Orville was known for his generosity and countless acts of kindness.
Orville was married to Phyllis Jean Rowe from Smithburg, Maryland from 1953-1983. They had three sons, Kirk (Kiki) Lauver of West Chester, Pa., Neil (Julie) Lauver of Fredericksburg, Va., and Shea Lauver of York, Pa.; four grandchildren, Adria (Michael), Adam, Alan (Diana), and Brady; and three great-grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, and Zachary. He married Iona Mae (Million) Overholt, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on Sept. 5, 1992; she died May 14, 2014. Iona had two children, John (Rose) Overholt of Johns Creek, Ga., and Beth (Brad) Bowman of Cambridge City, Ind.; three grandsons, Jim (Melissa) Overholt, Robert (Elle) Overholt, and Chad (Sarah) Bowman; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Bowman, Boyd Bowman, Anne Marie Overholt, and James Overholt. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Lauver; and half-sister, Orpha Leister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester, Indiana.
Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, in Union Cemetery, Richfield, Pa.
Contributions to honor Orville's memory may be made to Unity School of Religion, 1901 NW Parkway, Unity Village, MO 64065.