ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — Aaron Hicks homered and had four RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 after nearly blowing a seven-run lead Tuesday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL East.
Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep, and Kyle Bradish (3-3) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings for the Orioles, who moved within four games of the first-place Rays. Félix Bautista, the fifth Baltimore reliever, got four outs to earn his 20th save on his 28th birthday.
Francisco Mejía had an RBI double off Bradish during a two-run fifth before Manuel Margot drove in two with a pinch-hit single in a four-run sixth against three Baltimore relievers as the Rays got within 7-6.
Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier made a nifty running catch on Randy Arozarena’s flare to center with two on to end the inning.
Yankees 3, Mariners 1
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole stared down José Caballero, and wagged a finger at the Seattle Mariners’ dugout 15 times after striking out the side in the seventh inning, a pointed response to the rookie’s repeated step-outs during New York’s win that stopped a four-game losing streak.
After Caballero stepped out with an 0-2 count in the seventh, Cole threw a 97 mph fastball to the screen. The Yankees’ ace got Caballero swinging on a full-count fastball, stared at him as he walked off the mound, then turned to the Mariners’ dugout and wagged his right index finger over and over.
Cole (8-1) allowed one run and four hits in 71/3 innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Royals 1, Tigers 0
DETROIT — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and struggling Kansas City beat Detroit.
Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double.
Red Sox 10, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Added to the starting lineup late, Christian Arroyo had a career-high five hits and drove in four runs, while Kutter Crawford pitched five scoreless innings for Boston in a win over Minnesota.
Adam Duvall and Arroyo hit solo homers in the fourth to start the scoring, and Masataka Yoshida added a two-run shot in the eighth.
Guardians 3, A’s 2
CLEVELAND — Andrés Giménez’s single in the 10th inning brought home José Ramírez from third base, lifting Cleveland to a win over Oakland, which lost its sixth straight.
With the bases loaded and none out, Giménez dropped his single off Trevor May (2-4) just inside the right-field line for Cleveland’s fourth walk-off win this season.
White Sox 7, Rangers 6
CHICAGO — Zach Remillard singled in Elvis Andrus with the go-ahead run on a play that was overturned by video review, and Chicago rallied with three runs in eighth inning to beat Texas.
The White Sox overcame five RBIs by Corey Seager, including a two-run double in the top of the eighth that put Texas ahead 6-4.
Andrus tied it with a single off Grant Anderson that plated two runs with two outs. Remillard followed with a line drive to left field, and Andrus was initially called out at the plate by umpire D.J. Reyburn on Travis Jankowski’s throw. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after the call was overturned.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 4, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Marcus Stroman doesn’t pour over analytics. That’s simply not his style. The Chicago ace likes to think he gets by on confidence and elite stuff.
He’s got plenty of both at the moment.
Stroman limited Pittsburgh Pirates to five hits over seven masterful innings to push his personal winning streak to a career-best seven games.
Stroman struck out five against one walk while shaving his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League.
Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for the Cubs.
Cardinals 9, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Dylan Carlson homered twice, Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with two doubles to break out of a slump, and St. Louis won its fourth straight.
Reds 8, Rockies 6
CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer on a four-hit night, rookie Elly De La Cruz added a solo shot, and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5
MILWAUKEE — William Contreras hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good as the Brewers came back from a four-run deficit to beat Arizona.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 4, Mets 2
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Framber Valdez threw eight strong innings to outpitch former teammate Justin Verlander as Houston snapped a five-game skid.
Valdez (7-5) took over as Houston’s ace this year following Verlander’s departure after winning the AL Cy Young Award last season. The left-hander didn’t allow a baserunner until the sixth, and held the Mets scoreless until the eighth.
The Astros led by one in the third before Bregman connected off Verlander (2-4) for the 150th home run of his career to make it 3-0.
Blue Jays 2, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Ernie Clement and George Springer hit consecutive RBI singles in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Miami.
Yusei Kikuchi allowed two hits and struck out six in six innings to help Toronto even the series after falling 11-0 in the opener Monday night. The Blue Jays ended a 19-inning scoreless streak in the eighth against Tanner Scott (4-2).
Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1-for-4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .398. The Marlins had won five in a row.