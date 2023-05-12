Oscar H. Benner, 90, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Oscar was born Nov. 3, 1932, in Millerstown, a son of the late Howard Sr. and Mabel (Minium) Benner. On June 14, 1952, (Flag Day), Oscar married his loving bride, Shirley G. (Barner) Benner, who survives.
He attended Gordon’s School in Richfield. After marrying Shirley, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Korean Conflict. Early in life, he was employed at Bethlehem Steel in Steelton, helped his father cut pulpwood, operated the Sunoco Station in Selinsgrove, worked for several area contractors and Princess Homes, and was self-employed with his brother, Richard, with Benner’s Contracting. He retired in 1990 from Wood-Mode where he was employed as a finisher.
Oscar loved working in his own woodworking shop where he made and repaired furniture and enjoyed creating crafts. His woodworking is well known in the area and continues to be enjoyed in many area homes and businesses.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, and had a special love for his dogs. His buddy, Vango, was his constant companion.
Oscar was a member of St. Thomas Independent Church where he had served on the Administrative Board. He and Shirley have also served as Perry Township Auditors.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, David Benner of Freeburg; daughter, Bev Benner and her wife Lisa Roemer, of Felton; grandson, Daniel K. Benner of Virginia Beach, Va.; brother, Howard Benner Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Beavertown; two brothers-in-law, James Heintzelman of Harrisburg and Donald Howell of Mount Pleasant Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Oscar was preceded in passing by his parents; daughter, Cindy in April of 1961; brother, Richard O. Benner and his wife Carolyn; and three sisters, Esther Shaffer and her husband Louis, Bernice Heintzelman, and Betty Howell.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Independent Church, 1070 St. Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Roger Womer officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. John (Barner’s) Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Oscar be made to his church, St. Thomas Independent Church, 1070 St. Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, or to A Tail To Tell, 381 Michters Road, Newmanstown, PA 17073.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the arrangements. Visit garmanfh.com.