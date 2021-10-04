Oscar L. Felmey Jr., 92, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital while holding his daughter’s hand.
He was born June 9, 1929, in Winfield at the Old Stone Barn House, the son of the late Oscar Felmey Sr. and Anna M. Felmey. On June 9, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church, Kratzerville, he married the former Ernestine Arbogast, who preceded him in death. They had a wonderful happy marriage of 54 years.
He attended Eyers School in Winfield.
Oscar was mill foreman at the former Rhoads Feed Mill in Milton retiring at the age of 70 years old, after a lifetime of labor.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kratzerville.
Oscar enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching dirt track racing, and gardening. He also liked to do woodworking and handyman work for his children. He regularly attended Selinsgrove Speedway and Williamsgrove Speedway. And enjoyed watching NASCAR racing on TV with his daughter and son-in-law. He introduced his first grandson Paul Jr. to attending dirt track racing at Selinsgrove Speedway when Paul was a toddler. So the love of the track was handed down to the next generation. This tradition has now passed on to the third generation. He and his wife always had a huge garden every summer sharing the bounty with family and friends. They froze and canned their crops together. Oscar’s grandson Adam became his Mr. Fix-It handyman the past few years doing many projects in his home.
He was very witty and loved his family immensely. Oscar enjoyed discussions about politics and religion and gave great financial advice. When asked by his daughter what his dream job would have been in life, he replied a forest ranger. He will be sadly missed, as he leaves a large void in the lives of his loved ones.
Surviving are one daughter, Linda and Paul Gower Sr. of Winfield; four grandchildren and spouses, Paul Gower Jr. and Christy Gower of West Milton, Matthew and Tiffany Jung of New Jersey, Adam and Wanda Felmey of Mifflinburg and Shannon Felmey of Mifflinburg; numerous great-grandchildren, and one daughter-in-law, Kathy Felmey of Mifflinburg.
He was preceded in death by one son, Allen L. Felmey; one brother, Pete; and one sister, Mary.
Interment will be private in Kratzerville Lutheran Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Oscar‘s memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, 1411 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
To share in Oscar’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.