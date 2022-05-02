Ouida Jo Lewis, 96, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Friday, April 29, 2022, at a memory care center in Lewisburg.
Born May 19, 1925, in Sudan, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Joe Bailey and Pearl (Spiva) Norris. On July 24, 1943, she married Kenneth R. Lewis, and together they celebrated 67 years of marriage until his passing in 2010.
Ouida was a Weight-Watcher coordinator and lecturer for many years. She was an active volunteer at the Milton Y.M.C.A., teaching dance aerobics for over 16 years, an inspiration to many.
She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of the Watsontown Guild and Pinochle Club. She loved nature, especially watching the birds and wildlife out her kitchen window.
Surviving are two sons, Dana K. Lewis and his wife Yoko, Newark, Del., and Kevin R. Lewis and his wife Asami, London, England; five daughters, Deborah C. Margulies and her husband Richard, Media, Lisa A. Lewis and Cynthia J. McAdaragh, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Angela J. Lewis, Watsontown, and Kathryn M. Lewis, Seattle, Wash.; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ouida was preceded in death by her son, Ted R. Lewis; and two grandchildren, Jeremiah Rodgers and Gina Johnson.
Family and friends are invited for a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
