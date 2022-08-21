My husband and I entered a restaurant the other evening and a local farmer I knew came in just after us. After he ordered his food, he came over and sat down at our table. I know him fairly well and I could tell he had a lot on his mind. His work-worn farm hands and face were telling. It had clearly been a rough day. As we talked, a series of stories about several rough days was leading to a devastating farm season. The woes of not being able to get workers, a hot, dry summer impacting the crops and limiting harvests, the frustration that comes with farming some years seemed particularly hard, especially this year.
I know I wished we could do something to help, however support options seem limited.
This got me to thinking. Instead of fretting and worrying and talking about it so much, I wondered what we could do to help. Sure, we start with prayers — yet, what other ways can we as neighbors do? Can we patronize this local farm and purchase products? It may be slightly more expensive, but that is the act of supporting our neighbor, and he’s working hard to make a living for himself and his family. Can we encourage others to reach out in support? Are there products I buy other places I can purchase from the local farmer? All these are considerations as to how to be community and it reminded me it’s exactly how I believe we are called to live.
Living in a community, one where we support one another however we can, may cost a bit more or may not be as convenient, but it’s neighbor helping neighbor and in the long run, the cost of not helping will outweigh the difference we pay when we lose a local farm. Our local economy takes a hit and prices without competition will climb even higher. Most devastatingly, families, our neighbors will be hurt.
I believe it is Biblical to show one another grace, care, concern, and love and not just respond in prayer, but in our actions. Community is who we are, and it is where I believe we find God.
There are many things in community which can and do separate us. For example, we are coming into another election season. People like to promote which candidate they are supporting or party they are affiliated with or policy they want maintained, and I wonder, is our living not so much more? Is it not so much deeper? Isn’t being community so much more than this? Does it not start with caring for one another, the very basic of Jesus’ teaching in the Christian faith and in most world religions as I understand it, is it not first and foremost to care for one another with great respect and concern? Loving neighbor as self?
This coming harvest season will mean a lot to the local farmers, as it always does, but this year it seems to me that more than ever we need to make a special effort to shop local, support local business that sell local products, support the local farmers and seek to walk alongside one another without concern for our differences, instead seeking to locate our common ground. Take action. Love extravagantly. Live boldly in caring for one another and most importantly, be gentle with one another. We are all living in this world together. Take extra care and use our energy, actions, and resources wisely as we walk the journey of this life together.
If the woes we have faced for nearly three years now have done nothing more I pray they have given us reason to get back to the basics of communal care for one another. May we all live, love, and offer grace to self and neighbor on this path of life.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847, www.spuccwm.org