The radar information that the public gets comes from people who profit from traffic enforcement — government, auto insurers, and radar manufacturers. Safety does not figure into their radar equation.
If safety is the goal, the Legislature must pass and enforce a law setting all speed limits in Pennsylvania at the safest speeds.
People drive the speed they feel is safe, regardless of the posted limit. Right now, posted speed limits are 8 to 16 mph slower than the safest speeds, making it easy to give tickets to drivers who are endangering no one. This type of mass ticketing is the key reason the radar interests want their guns in the hands of municipal police: Profitability. The 2% of truly dangerous, actual speeders can easily be dealt with by the police without resorting to radar.
Tell your representative and senator to vote no on Speed Trap Bills SB 419/HB 606, radar for municipal police. Radar, along with too-slow speed limits will be a mass tax on all drivers in Pennsylvania. It will not improve highway safety, it will only raise money.
Tom McCarey,
National Motorists Association
Berwyn