The need for social distancing and pandemic-era safety has sent many Americans outdoors, where clean air is abundant and spreading out away from crowds is easy.
While some campers prefer to buy or rent RVs, which can contain many of the creature comforts of home, others don’t mind a much simpler setup constructed of poles and fabric.
However, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to considering what makes for the best tent. Car campers with young ones may prefer a large, three- or four-room family tent, but backpackers will likely seek out the most lightweight setup for putting in serious miles on the trail.
Then there’s the matter of glamping setups, which can involve more permanent canvas tents or teepees with the base of a wooden floor, a cushy queen-sized mattress and camping luxuries such as microwaves and charging ports.
Here’s a guide and some advice when it comes to choosing the right tent for your needs.
TermsWhen starting out camping and shopping for gear, there may be a number of terms that may seem unfamiliar. What’s a vestibule? How can a tent have a living room?
Some common terms that may arise when researching tents include:
2-person, 4-person: Almost every tent has a rating for how many people it can accommodate. Setups that can sleep two to four are common, but family tents can have a capacity of up to 15 or 20. However, the sleeping capacity can be misleading, as it references the number of bags and pads that can technically fit, not the amount of space that it will take for everyone to feel comfortable and uncramped. The capacity certainly becomes less when squeezing in air mattresses or cots.
Living room: While there are many simple, one-room tents on the market, others can have two or as many as five “rooms.” Having divided areas can be useful when bringing the whole family, especially teenagers who may need their own space. The living room, which can also be used for sleeping, might refer to the room between other rooms or the common space when first entering a tent.
3-season: Many tents are rated for three seasons — basically for any time of the year that’s not winter. These tents are lighter but less robust than four-season tents, which are designed for better protection from wind and weather, plus they offer more insulation for staying warm.
Vestibule: With the exception of some small, ultralight tents, many outdoor accommodations offer rain flys that extend out beyond the side of the tent itself, which will often have one or two vestibules. These covered areas can be a place for stashing gear so it stays dry but doesn’t eat up interior space.
Glamping: As one of the latest camping trends that has taken off in recent years, glamping allows novice campers or people seeking some of the luxuries of home to enjoy a comfortable overnight outdoors. Look on websites like Airbnb, Hipcamp or Glamping Hub to find the perfect stay.
Size, material and use
It’s worth reiterating that there’s not a “right” tent that’s fit for every camper. Consider intended use and needs when picking out the perfect home away from home.
What goal is the tent trying to achieve? Some are purpose-built for being as light yet tough as possible for remote adventures. However, some backpacking tents are small and might be non-freestanding, which means they have to be staked out to maintain their shape. The largest tents weigh more than 50 pounds, which is fine if you’re car camping and have help setting up.
And why would you ever need a tent that sleeps 15, unless you’re bringing the entire entourage including siblings, parents, cousins, aunts and uncles? The real luxury that comes with buying a large tent is the ability to spread out, and maybe even stand up — especially if you’re only putting four or five in a nearly 300-square-foot setup.
Canvas tents are sturdy and highly weather-resistant, but very heavy and are used for semi-permanent setups. Nylon or polyester are common modern materials used in many new tents.
Another increasingly popular category is rooftop tents, which mount to a car or truck’s roof rack and keep campers off the ground. These are accessed by an included ladder but can be heavy and expensive. Consider your car’s rooftop weight limit when buying.
Some tents even include outdoor screened-in rooms, acting like sort of a porch for campers. Pop-up canopies with screens are used by some RV campers to have an outdoor space out of the elements that keeps the bugs at bay.
Price, quality and warranties
For someone starting out camping, it might make sense to run to a big-box retailer and pick up a tent that costs less than $100.
But these tents, while inexpensive, may be of lesser quality and only last two or three years. I’m a proponent of making an initial investment in a product that will last perhaps four times as long.
Companies that specialize in outdoor gear put countless hours of research and design into products, then send them through rigorous testing. Many offer extended warranties or sometimes pro bono repairs.
My Nemo Dagger two-person tent cost nearly $400 new but is backed by a lifetime warranty against defects in workmanship and materials; the company also provides repairs and spare parts. My backup tent, made by Eureka, actually sleeps two comfortably and has held up for at least a decade.
It might be a good idea when purchasing to visit a retailer such as REI or Altamonte Springs’ Travel Country Outfitters, which specializes in kayaks but also carries tents. These gear specialists offer reliable advice and the chance to set up tents before buying. There’s nothing like seeing a setup in person to make an informed choice.