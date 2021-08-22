Birdfeeders can return after reduced reports of sick birdsThe Pennsylvania Game Commission is lifting the recommendation to cease feeding birds with decreasing reports of sick and dead wild birds.
Much is still unknown about what caused the mortality event documented in Washington D.C. and at least 10 states, including Pennsylvania, since late May. No definitive cause of illness or death has been determined. But research has ruled out many potential causes, and there is no indication that feeding birds or maintaining bird baths were contributing factors. No human health or domestic animal (livestock, poultry, pets) issues have been documented.
While the issue appears to be resolving on its own, the response has highlighted how much the Game Commission and other wildlife agencies rely on the greater community. “The public plays a vital role in wildlife health surveillance,” said Game Commission Wildlife Veterinarian Andrew Di Salvo. “They are often the first to notice and report injured, sick, or dead wildlife. All those extra sets of eyes and ears enables us to respond as quickly as possible and resolve or investigate the situation. We certainly appreciate their vigilance and look forward to continue to work closely with them into the future.”
Because birds congregate at bird feeders and baths, the standard recommendation to keep that equipment clean remains in place, along with additional guidelines:
- Clean feeders and bird baths with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% household bleach solution. After allowing 10 minutes of contact time, rinse with clean water and allow to air dry. Cleaning and disinfection should be done at a minimum weekly basis or more frequently when soiled to prevent potential spread of any infectious diseases between birds and other wildlife, as well as remove spoiled food.
- When feeding birds, follow expert recommendations such as those listed in Audubon International’s Guide to Bird Feeding.
- Remain vigilant and report any sick or dead wild birds to your local Pennsylvania Game Commission office.
- Keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds.
- Avoid handling wild birds. If you must do so, wear disposable gloves or use inverted plastic bags on your hands to avoid direct contact. Dead birds can be disposed of in a closed plastic bag in household trash or buried deeply (deeper than three feet) to prevent disease transmission to other animals.
PGC: No evidence deer can spread COVID to humans
Researchers found something surprising: Deer, like humans, develop COVID-19 antibodies.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission, however, says there’s no evidence that deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.
Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus among wild white-tailed deer in Pennsylvania and three other states. That meant that at some point over the past year, these deer were exposed to the COVID-19 virus and formed antibodies as an immune response.
Still, the Game Commission wants the hunters heading afield in the 2021-22 hunting seasons to take the usual precautions when handling their harvests. Pennsylvania’s first deer seasons are set to begin Sept. 18.
PGC recommendations: The Game Commission is recommending that people avoid approaching or coming into contact with wildlife. The commission is also advising hunters and trappers to follow some safety guidelines:
- Do not harvest or attempt to harvest any wildlife that appears sick.
- Keep game meat clean and cool it down as soon after harvest as possible.
- Avoid the backbone and spinal tissue while field dressing and do not consume brain tissue.
- Wear rubber or disposable gloves and do not eat, drink, or smoke while handing and dressing game.
- Always wash your hands and equipment thoroughly after handling and dressing game. Following cleaning with soap and water, further disinfection of equipment can be done by applying a 10% household bleach solution and allowing 10 minutes of contact time. Equipment can then be rinsed with clean water and allowed to air dry.
- Cook all game meat to the appropriate internal temperature as outlined by food safety officials.
- Do not consume raw game meat or blood of wild animals.
Commission opens comment period on Bobwhite quailThose wishing to submit comments about the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2021-2030 Northern Bobwhite Quail Management Plan draft may do so until Aug. 28.
The draft plan can be found on the Northern Bobwhite Quail page at www.pgc.pa.gov. Comments may be sent by email to RA-BobwhiteComments@pa.gov. When adopted, the plan will guide efforts to restore this native species, once common in Pennsylvania but missing from our landscape in recent decades.
A summary of public comments received, and any changes made in response to the comments, will be included in the final version of the Northern Bobwhite Quail Management Plan, which is expected to be presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval at the board’s September meeting.